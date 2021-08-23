Sorry, an error occurred.
A story about a man electrocuted in a work-related accident in rural Dubuque was the most-read article this past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Aug. 16 through Sunday.
1.) State Patrol: Man electrocuted in work-related accident in rural Dubuque
2.) Dubuque woman dies after being seriously injured in crash
3.) Platinum-selling country artist to perform holiday concert in Dubuque
4.) Dubuque County supervisors decline to back health board’s recommendations to businesses on masks, vaccinations
5.) Life remembered: Dubuque man connected with people, helped shape arts, culture scene
6.) Teen killed in crash into semi in Grant County
7.) Police: Motorcyclist severely injured in Dubuque crash
8.) ‘We’re definitely going backward’: Health officials react to spike in COVID-19 cases on eve of school
9.) MLB officially announces matchup for 2nd Field of Dreams game
10.) Beckman’s Offerman retrieves piece of history from Field of Dreams game
