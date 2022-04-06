EDGEWOOD, Iowa — A Delaware County man recently was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a sex crime involving a girl younger than 10.

Kyle H. Fry, 28, of Edgewood, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Delaware County after pleading guilty to a charge of lascivious acts with a child.

As part of a plea deal, a charge of second-degree sexual abuse and another sex crime were dismissed.

Court documents state that Fry admitted to sexually abusing a girl who was younger than 10 at the time. The abuse occurred on three occasions last year at a residence in Edgewood.

The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of sexual abuse.

