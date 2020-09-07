SCALES MOUND, Ill. -- Authorities said a motorcyclist was injured Sunday near Scales Mound when he swerved to miss a deer and crashed.

Dennis J. Werner, 69, of Scales Mound, was taken by ambulance for treatment, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department.

The crash occurred at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday on West Council Hill Road just west of North Road in rural Scales Mound. A press release states that Werner was driving when he tried to avoid a deer, lost control of his motorcycle and overturned it on the roadway.

