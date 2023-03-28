A national shortage of medication to treat attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder has been going on for months, and local officials still are having issues obtaining the needed supply.
In October, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a shortage of amphetamine mixed salts, commonly referred to by the brand name Adderall, due to ”manufacturing delays.”
Local pharmacy and hospital officials have been feeling the strain of the shortage, which has been reported across the country.
“Things were getting tight probably about six months ago,” said Heather Rickertsen, Crescent Community Health Center director of clinical pharmacy services. “At the pharmacy, we were like, ‘We know the customers we’re serving, let’s try to work ahead.’ But then the supplies started dwindling, and we took on unexpected demand. One pharmacy would be out one day, another pharmacy the next day. The ability to predict the utilization of the medication got really hard and eventually exhausted our supplies.”
Charlie Hartig, CEO of Hartig Drug, said pharmacies are currently dealing with both regulatory and demand challenges when it comes to ADHD medication shortages.
On the regulatory side, he said, the Drug Enforcement Administration sets quotas on how much of a drug can be imported and produced in the country each year, and those quotas historically have not changed due to market demand.
In addition, he said, recent opioid settlements with major drug wholesalers have made those wholesalers more judicious when supplying various kinds of medications, not just opioids.
“Pharmacies are battling not only supply quotas but also the wholesalers’ imposed compliance requirements,” Hartig said.
He added that ADHD medication is also in higher demand as more people receive a diagnosis.
“With the quotas set, there’s not really a lot of extra doses to go around,” he said. “I don’t think the quotas were set with more people with ADHD in mind, so that’s probably driving a lot of the shortages, as well.”
Rickertsen said a lot of Crescent’s patients use Medicaid, which previously covered two generic types of ADHD medication and Vyvanse. Now, Medicaid no longer covers Vyvanse, and the generic options are in short supply. She added that a lack of generic options is also forcing patients to consider branded medications as options, which are more expensive.
“Where we’re at right now in the community pretty much is one pharmacy once a week will get one bottle of something, and as soon as they get it in, it’s already gone,” she said. “Tons of patients are waiting for it. Currently, we’re fielding at least 10 calls a day asking, ‘Do you have this drug?’ Right now, our only answer is, ‘No.’”
Hartig said the shortages have improved from what they were three to six months ago, and Hartig pharmacies have been getting better at navigating the issue.
“What we’re doing at Hartig Drug is focusing on obtaining any different varieties of strengths we can and working with patients and providers to change directions and requiring new prescriptions to accommodate patient needs,” he said. “Some people really need these medications to function at work or home, and we’re doing our very best to maintain and keep access.”
Greg Brosius, director of pharmacy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, said the shortages are not seen very often in the hospital setting but are being experienced by Finley’s retail pharmacies.
“I don’t think it’s affected our pharmacies as much, but it has affected them,” he said. “There are times they have had to turn patients away because there was no medication. We do try to keep patients already on the medication continuing on it and have a supply for them, but for new patients starting the medication, it can be difficult to obtain.”
Brosius said the previously reported national shortage on pediatric medications has subsided, but hospitals still face medication shortages consistently.
“It’s kind of come-and-go, and we deal with them as best as possible with alternatives and different sizes,” he said. “It seems like something we never dealt with 20 years ago is now a daily occurrence. We’re always dealing with some sort of shortage. But in general, Adderall affects the community more than most of what we’re dealing with on a day-to-day basis in the hospital.”
Rickertsen said she is also concerned about a shortage of albuterol, which is used in inhalers to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, after the shutdown of manufacturer Akorn Pharmaceuticals.
She said she currently has nine boxes of nebulizer solution available for those patients, with more back-ordered until May. In addition, those boxes now cost $90, when they previously were $5 to $10.
“That medication in particular is a life necessity for those with asthma and COPD,” she said. “There’s not going to be any other options than the hospital.”
