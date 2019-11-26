The City of Dubuque Public Works Department has established a drop-off location for non-working holiday lights.

Lights will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday, Dec. 2, through Jan. 15, at the Municipal Services Center, 925 Kerper Court, according to a press release.

The location is made possible in partnership with the Dubuque Metropolitan Solid Waste Agency, according to the release.

Holiday lights are only accepted at the drop-off location and are not accepted in regular curbside recycling collections.

Holiday lights can also be recycled year-round at the electronics recycling area at the landfill during regular business hours.

