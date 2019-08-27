PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Five Platteville residents have submitted applications to fill a recently vacated Common Council position.
They are Staci Strobl, Ben Behlke, Jason Artz, Shanshan Thompson and Michael Denn, according to a press release.
The council will interview the applicants at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3, at the Platteville Police Department Community Room, 165 N. Fourth St. The meeting is open to the public.
Council members are expected to make an appointment Sept. 10.
Candidates will fill the remainder of the term of former Council Member Cena Sharp, who resigned from her at-large seat July 11 to attend to family matters.
The term runs through April 2021.