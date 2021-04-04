Carnegie-Stout Public Library will offer a mystery-by-mail program to Dubuque resident cardholders.
During the month of May, selected participants will receive weekly letters in the mail with new clues to help Sherlock Holmes solve a Victorian-era mystery, according to a press release. Participants will attempt to solve the case before a final letter reveals how Holmes solved the case.
The program is made possible by DearHolmes.com, a letter-based subscription service.
The program is free but participation is limited and registration is required.
Register by visiting bit.ly/DearHolmesDBQ or calling 563-589-4225 by April 16.