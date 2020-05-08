GALENA, Ill. -- Authorities said a man was injured Thursday night when he crashed near Galena and was thrown from his vehicle.
Eric White, 32, of Galena, was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 7 p.m. Thursday on West Red Gates Road about a quarter-mile west of U.S. 20/Spring Street. A press release states that White was driving when he lost control of his vehicle, which hit a "rock erosion-control device." The vehicle rolled, and White was thrown from it.
White was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.