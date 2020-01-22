Members of a state board recently tabled an advisory opinion requested by Dubuque’s mayor to address the public disclosure of confidential closed-session information.
Margaret Johnson, executive director of the Iowa Public Information Board, said board members voted in December and again in January to table the opinion, drafted in response to a question from Mayor Roy Buol.
Buol requested the opinion after Jake Rios, then a Dubuque City Council member, in November released recordings and information from a closed-session City Council meeting.
Johnson said board members want to modify the language before voting to issue the opinion, which states “there are no sanctions or remedies ... for public disclosure of information from a closed session.”
Based on past Iowa court rulings, the IPIB in its proposed advisory opinion also states it is not a violation of Iowa law “for public disclosure of information from a closed session.”
Advisory opinions are not legally binding, but provide guidance on future actions of a government body, Johnson said.
The item will come back before the board on Feb. 20, Johnson said.