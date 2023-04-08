PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Randy Grimes was a true champion of his hometown.
When he traveled, the Platteville native bragged about the city and all it had to offer. He once met two Canadian sisters while traveling in Mexico whom he convinced to come visit the city. And while he joked his restaurant was the best in town, he was also quick to support other bar and business owners in the area.
“He really was Platteville’s goodwill ambassador,” said Randy’s wife, Carol Campbell. “Everybody knew him, and he’d make friends with anyone who didn’t.”
Randy died Jan. 21 from cancer. He was 63 years old.
Most people knew Randy as a longtime barkeep and restaurant owner on Platteville’s Second Street. He bought Ted’s Place from his brother in 1986 and in 1987 changed the name to The Windsor Food and Spirits, later rebranding as Chicago’s Best in 2007.
Randy knew how to get people talking, and he frequently would stop and visit with customers about their lives or families. Some people in the area referred to The Windsor as “Little Cheers,” comparing it to the fictional Boston bar where locals drank and socialized in the TV show “Cheers.”
When a job needed doing at the restaurant, Randy was on it. Depending on the day, he could be found tending the bar, working in the kitchen or overseeing the dance floor — some days doing a mix of all three. No job was too small for Randy to take on, even after he took ownership of the business.
“With Chicago’s Best, he would deliver, and I mean, here’s the owner and he would be the guy delivering food and driving around town,” Carol said. “But he did it because he wanted to do the PR and get the word out (about the restaurant).”
When a fire destroyed the restaurant in 2012, many Platteville residents viewed it as the end of an era. Randy watched as firefighters worked to douse the flames that day, but his first thought was not about the building but about the people and families who visited it.
“The fire was heartbreaking for everybody, but Randy was so stoic,” said Kathy Kopp, who was executive director of Platteville Regional Chamber at the time of the fire and who became friends with Randy over the years. “One of the things I remember him saying that day was, ‘At least nobody got hurt.’”
Randy’s care for the community likely came from the decades he spent in the area. He grew up in Platteville as the youngest of five boys, and he graduated from Platteville School District. He married Judy Downs, and the two later divorced.
He started working at Ted’s Place right out of high school, but he always knew what was going on with his friends away at college because their parents would stop by the bar and give him updates. His friendships tended to span different generations, possibly because of the large age gap between Randy and his brothers.
When he got older, Randy used his business to hold benefits for area organizations, including a yearly telethon to raise money for Wisconsin Badger Camp. He also volunteered at the Platteville Fire Department and was an active member of Platteville Golf and Country Club and Platteville Elks Lodge.
“He was a very giving person,” said longtime friend Jayne Stark. “Anybody could have needed help, and I think Randy would have been there. … He never spoke (poorly) about anyone or anything.”
After the fire, Randy took his talents to University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he worked as a dining services manager. There, he coordinated meals for hundreds of students each day and brought several new dishes to the program.
Over the years, he built close relationships with students who worked in the dining hall, acting as a mentor and friend as they navigated their college years. He worked at the university until health issues forced him to retire in the fall of 2022.
Some of those students came back to show their support when a benefit was held for Randy last year after his cancer diagnosis. He had beat the disease in 2020, but doctors discovered in March of 2022 that it had returned and spread to different parts of his body.
“That really meant the world to him that those students came (to the benefit),” recalled Randy’s friend Tammy Patchin. “He said to me, ‘Those students are like my kids,’ so he was really moved that they came back to see him.”
After his diagnosis last March, Randy worked to make the most of the time he had left. He and Carol got married April 15, 2022, after around 30 years of friendship and eight years of dating. He met up with friends and former classmates monthly for lunch, and the group size grew each time as more people heard about the gatherings.
When Randy passed away, he did so with few regrets. After he died, his friends and loved ones came together to establish a scholarship fund in his name for budding entrepreneurs. The plan is to hold an annual golf outing to raise money to continue to assist college students pursuing an interest in business.
“Randy used to say over and over again, ‘Every day is a good day. Just some days are better,’” Carol said. “That’s just who he was, I think. … I remember him sitting right there and saying, ‘No regrets.’”
