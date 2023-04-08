Life remembered: Randy Grimes
Randy Grimes pours a drink in Platteville, Wis. Randy was a longtime business owner and bartender in the area known for his prime rib, clam chowder and quality conversation.

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Randy Grimes was a true champion of his hometown.

When he traveled, the Platteville native bragged about the city and all it had to offer. He once met two Canadian sisters while traveling in Mexico whom he convinced to come visit the city. And while he joked his restaurant was the best in town, he was also quick to support other bar and business owners in the area.

