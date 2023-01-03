City of Dubuque officials are exploring ways it can better support female and minority entrepreneurs.

As a participant in the National League of Cities’ City Inclusive Entrepreneurship program, city officials will look at resources available to entrepreneurs, such as budgeting assistance and strategic plan development, with the intention of expanding those resources or improving their accessibility.

