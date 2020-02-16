PEOSTA, Iowa — Farmers and agronomists interested in learning more about soil health are invited to attend a workshop in Peosta later this month.
The soil health workshop will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety at Northeast Iowa Community College. RSVP by calling 563-876-3418, ext. 3, or emailing theresa.weiss@usda.gov by Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The workshop will include presentations by soil scientists and ag engineers. A catered lunch will be served.