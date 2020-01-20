MANCHESTER, Iowa — Grant applications to Foundation for the Future of Delaware County are due Friday, Jan. 31.
The foundation awards grants in the areas of health and human services; education; neighborhoods and community development; environment; children, youth and families and arts and culture, according to a press release.
The application is available at dbqfoundation.org/FFDC.
Grants are open to nonprofit organizations in Delaware County.
Contact Bev Rahe at 563-927-3325 or visit dbqfoundation.org/FFDC for more information.