A holistic healing center in Dubuque has closed

Center of I Am, 3220 Dodge St., announced today on social media that it "closed indefinitely."

The center sold a variety of items, such as jewelry and crystals, and offered services such as sound healing and meditation. 

The post did not give a reason for the closure. The phone at the center rang unanswered, and other attempts to reach the business's owners were not immediately successful. 

Center of I Am opened in 2015 at 400 Bluff St. The center moved in 2019 to the Dodge Street location. 

"We have enjoyed serving you for the last seven years," the post states. 

