Those who might have noticed their recent natural gas bill was higher than normal likely can attribute the increase to a charge related to last year’s extreme weather.
Because of the polar vortex in February 2021, which caused extreme cold to affect a large portion of the country, the demand and price of natural gas dramatically increased.
To help pay for the increase, Iowa’s three major natural gas utilities — Black Hills Energy, Alliant Energy and MidAmerican Energy — got approval from the Iowa Utilities Board to spread out extra costs to customers over monthslong periods of time. How much a customer is charged in relation to the polar vortex depends on the amount of natural gas used to heat a home.
“The event that happened last February caused the largest natural gas price increase in 20 years,” said Nicole Breitbach, senior community affairs manager for Black Hills Energy. “It impacted utilities all across the country. The price of natural gas skyrocketed, as well as the demand.”
Breitbach said a “polar vortex” line item was added to Black Hills bills in April, charging customers about $0.18 per therm of heat used on each monthly bill.
However, that charge increased effective Jan. 1 to about $0.34 per therm of heat used per month, affecting more-recent gas bills.
Breitbach said the increase is due to the Iowa Utilities Board determining that it would like Black Hills’ polar vortex charges collected during a two-year period, instead of the initial three-year period that was determined.
The polar vortex charge on Black Hills energy bills will continue through March 31, 2023.
In Iowa, Alliant Energy customers saw polar vortex-related charges from March to December, according to Alliant spokesperson Morgan Hawk. However, the charge was not a separate line item and was instead added to the normal “gas cost” item on bills.
While Alliant customers will not have any polar vortex charges going forward, Hawk noted that some of those charges from December might have shown up on January gas bills.
“Because bills are not necessarily from the first to the 31st, I should note that most January bills still included some costs from the polar vortex,” he said.
In an email to the Telegraph Herald, a spokesperson for MidAmerican Energy also confirmed the extra polar vortex charges on bills. The MidAmerican polar vortex charge was added to a customer’s monthly gas-supply charge, and the polar vortex charge is expected to end in April.
The charge might look especially high on recent bills due to the cold weather, Breitbach said, noting that customers won’t be using as much natural gas in warmer months. In the meantime, she recommended doing things like decreasing thermostats to keep bills lower and taking advantage of Black Hill’s online Budget Billing.
“We really encourage people to look at different ways to be more energy efficient,” she said.