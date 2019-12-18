MONTICELLO, Iowa — Authorities said one person was pronounced dead after a crash Monday night in Monticello.
Mary A. Feltes, 86, of Anamosa, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa, where she was pronounced dead, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The crash occurred at about 8:25 p.m. Monday on U.S. 151 at Amber Road/Jones County X44. The Iowa State Patrol reported that Feltes’ van was southbound on the highway when it left the roadway, traveled through a ditch, crossed Amber Road and came to a rest in the ditch at Amber Road and the U.S. 151 southbound on-ramp.
The crash report does not indicate that the van collided with any objects, nor indicate why it left the roadway.