A theme of unity rang through Washington Square in Dubuque on Friday night, as about 200 people gathered to address and call for the end of systemic racism.
“I hope that you all will be inspired toward unity and you all will be challenged as we move toward action,” Executive Director Robert Kimble said during Dubuque Dream Center’s Black Lives Do Matter: Unity Through Mission! event.
The event was held on Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.
Event organizers lined the park with signs sharing the names of blacks who have died from police brutality. George Floyd, the man whose Minnesota death sparked protests across the world in recent weeks, was among them.
Event attendees, many of whom donned face masks, enjoyed food and conversation before speakers took the temporary stage. While many families were in attendance, there also were many young people wearing shirts with sayings such as “Black Lives Matter” and “Stay Woke.”
“It’s nice finally having black events (in Dubuque). I see a really diverse crowd here,” said 17-year-old Kaliyah Johnson, who is black, adding that she liked seeing people gather to acknowledge the issues facing the nation.
Her brother Kentarion Johnson said he came to the event to do his part in supporting the Dream Center and its mission.
“I hope that there’s more unity, that crime goes down, that police brutality goes down,” he said in reference to what he hoped events like “Unity Through Mission!” would achieve.
To open the evening, Kimble shared his own experiences as a young black man living in Dubuque. He said he was blamed — and on one occasion, charged — for starting fights when he only was trying to defend himself. While those experiences were happening to him in 1989, he said those same things are happening to young black men today.
“If you don’t think people are oppressed and people are struggling in our community, you are not aware (of what’s going on),” he said. “... We are in a state of emergency right here in our community.”
Kimble called for action from the whole of the Dubuque community, stating that the city can set a national example “if we all come together to address racism.”
“I don’t know what it’s gonna take or who’s going to lead it, but I am ready to be unified,” Kimble said.
After performances from the Dubuque Dream Center dance team and the Blended Praise Team, panels made up of church and city leaders took the stage to discuss how racism is affecting the city and what can be done moving forward to eliminate it.
Anthony Allen, president of the Dubuque branch of the NAACP, said racism comes into play when discrimination meets power.
“We all need to speak the same language when it comes to this disease,” he said. “It’s a silent killer. For 53 years, I’ve been a witness.”
City Council Member Brad Cavanagh addressed the recent resolution approved by the council condemning racism when he spoke on the panel, but he said the community must hold council members accountable for future action.
“Words mean nothing, absolutely nothing, without results,” he said.
Jacqueline Hunter, director of Multicultural Family Center, said she wants to be optimistic about seeing changes, but history tells her that might not be the case. However, she said she believes it when Cavanagh and others pledge to move towards a brighter future for Dubuque.
Fountain of Youth Executive Director Caprice Jones echoed Hunter’s thoughts when he spoke on the panel.
“Talk is cheap, and change is hard, but change is possible,” he said.
Event attendee and Dubuque resident Autumn Duehr also said she hoped people like herself come to hear more about issues facing the community and what can be done to help.
“I hope people who aren’t a minority educate themselves and their families,” she said.