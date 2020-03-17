A man who turned his disability into a passion to assist others has died.
Don Gagne, founder and longtime director of the Tri-State Independent Blind Society, died Saturday. He was 90.
“He was my hero,” said Ron Herrig, of Dubuque. “He was a man with this disability who was able to put together an organization to help people. He was very passionate and very dedicated.”
Gagne had retinitis pigmentosa, a genetic disorder that causes a loss of cells in the retina and can lead to blindness. He rapidly began losing his sight in his 40s, when he worked at the Dubuque Packing Co.
Realizing that sight-impaired residents lacked assistance, he first founded the Dubuque Association of the Blind. Money that organization raised went to a national organization, so Gagne spearheaded the creation of the local independent blind society in 1972.
“He was there for everybody. He was there for his six kids, and he was there for blind people who needed things,” said Deb Gagne, Don’s daughter and the current president of the society.
A nonprofit organization, the society funded itself by hosting bingo games and selling used books. Those funds resulted in the creation of a low-vision center that provided assessments for visually impaired people and classes.
“I don’t think anyone realizes how much the blind society does,” said Herrig, who has served on the organization’s board since the late 1970s. “They taught blind people how to use a white cane and taught how to use a kitchen. They lent items out to help people — not just to blind people, but across the board.”
The organization began on White Street, then moved to Ninth and Iowa streets, a location on Jackson Street and eventually to a facility on Asbury Road. The organization moved in 2018 to 1068 Cedar Cross Road. The current facility houses a large hall for the society’s fundraising bingo nights, the low-vision center and a used bookstore.
“Don cared about making the world a better place,” said Pam Gagne, Don’s wife of the past 43 years. “He wanted to better the world.”
Herrig said Gagne devoted his life to the organization.
“He was able to do all of this even though he couldn’t see,” he said.
Herrig served on a statewide commission to increase accessibility for people with disabilities in the 1970s.
“I would consult with Don about what was keeping people (with disabilities) from leaving their homes,” Herrig said.
Wider doorways and curb cuts in sidewalks were some of the suggestions Gagne passed along to Herrig, whose committee developed an accessibility bill that was passed by the Iowa Legislature.
“A lot of my inspiration came from Don,” Herrig said. “His being blind was able to give insight.”