A foot-and-a-half-long amphibian living at a Dubuque museum is regularly mistaken for another creature.
“A lot of people think he is an eel because of the outside gills,” said Maddi Hoppman, an aquarist at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. “He’s not — he is a salamander.”
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at a long and slender, red-gilled, small-eyed salamander frequently mistaken for something else.
LACKING A TERRESTRIAL LIFE STAGE
Greater sirens are large, primitive salamanders that have red external gills, two small front legs and tiny eyes.
“They are very large, which is why a lot of people think they are an eel,” Hoppman said. “His front legs are very small.”
Hoppman said greater sirens lack a terrestrial life stage like other types of salamanders.
“They never develop hind legs and they never go on land like other salamanders,” she said.
Greater sirens live in wetlands and slow-moving water.
“As they grow up and get bigger, they will go into deeper waters,” Hoppman said. “They live mainly in water, but they can burrow in mud and go into a dormant stage. Then, they can live in that if their water dries up. (Scientists) had one in a lab and recreated the dormant stage and it lived for 5.2 years in that stage. Otherwise, they live in water their whole life.”
PREYING WITH VIBRATIONS
Greater sirens can live up to 25 years. The greater siren that lives in the museum is about 12. It lives in its own aquarium just south of the home of the alligator.
“They are nocturnal, so during the day they will stay hidden down in vegetative plants and under rocks,” Hoppman said. “They can’t see very well. Their eyes are very small, so they use vibrations in the water to find their prey, and they have a specialized organ they use to ‘smell out’ their prey. If they sense a fish in distress, they will snatch it up. Their mouth is full of teeth.”
Hoppman said they aren’t found in local waters.
“They mainly live down south in the backwaters of the Mississippi (River),” she said. “You won’t find them in the river here, but down south they are quite prominent.”
GETTING EXCITED ABOUT SILVERSIDES
Large fish and birds of prey will eat greater sirens in the wild. Greater sirens prey on small fish and crustaceans.
“We feed ours some crawfish and smelt and silversides (a type of small fish),” Hoppman said. “Silversides are his favorite. He digs around for them really well. When I feed him silversides, he will see the top (of the tank) and swim up. He must sense the smell of the silversides. He gets excited about them. Other fish, he’ll eat them, but he doesn’t get excited.”
