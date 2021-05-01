MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester health clinic canceled its appointments Friday, with officials citing the risk of a “potential airborne communicable disease.”
Regional Family Health in Manchester canceled all regularly scheduled appointments for the afternoon, officials with Regional Medical Center announced online.
Officials said online that the move was made out of an abundance of precaution due to “a potential airborne communicable disease.”
Calls placed by the Telegraph Herald this afternoon seeking additional information were not immediately returned, but officials wrote in response to comments online that they could not provide further information due to patient confidentiality.
“Please know that if any of our patients have been exposed, we will be in contact,” officials wrote.