The musical headliner at next year’s Delaware County Fair VIP Night will be one of eight artists if fair officials have anything to say about it.
On Thursday, the fair launched an online poll asking residents which of a list of artists “within our reach” they most would like to see in Manchester.
On Monday night, the fair revealed the eight most-popular choices. In no particular order, they were Bryan Adams, Daughtry, Goo Goo Dolls, REO Speedwagon, Three Doors Down, Travis Tritt/Shenandoah, Trisha Yearwood and ZZ Top.
“We will be pursuing an act from this list for this year’s VIP Night,” the fair stated.
However, it noted that factors such as the bands’ tour schedules would impact the ability to bring one of them to Manchester.
Next year’s fair is set for July 13 to 19.