A “Holiday Help” presentation on coping with grief during the holidays will be held this week in Dubuque.

Dubuque motivational speaker Jim Jelinske will share practical advice for grieving the loss of a loved one while planning for the holiday season.

Hospice of Dubuque and Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home & Crematory are hosting the event, scheduled for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the funeral home at 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.

To attend, call 563-556-0776 or email escfuneralhome@gmail.com.

