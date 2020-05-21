A new bike ride across Iowa still will kick off in Dubuque. It just will happen one year later than planned.
Officials for Iowa’s Ride announced this week that the inaugural bike ride now will be held July 18 to 24, 2021, with a route that starts in Dubuque and includes an overnight stop in Monticello along the way to Rock Rapids.
The inaugural Iowa’s Ride, originally planned for this summer, was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. T.J. Juskiewicz, creator of the ride, wrote in an online announcement that the ride will be free for people who had registered for the event this year.
“We would also ask people in lieu of any registration fee to pay it forward to these towns and biking charities,” he wrote. “Be more than generous to the waitresses and bartenders in the places that you stop. We would also suggest donating to your favorite biking cause.”