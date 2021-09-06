Labor Day represents more than just a paid day off to Matt Konrardy.
The president of Dubuque-based Carpenters Local 678, Konrardy prepared to participate in Dubuque’s Labor Day parade today while reflecting on the significance of the holiday.
“That’s what we’re celebrating – the blood, sweat and tears of organized labor, fighting for workers’ rights, safe working conditions and fair wages,” Konrardy said. “We continue to fight.”
This morning’s parade drew 55 entrants and included vintage cars with local dignitaries, marching bands and trucks representing electrical, steel and other workers, as well as truck drivers, carpenters and other union members.
“People should look at (Labor Day) as a day they got off through the sacrifices of the people who came before them –- all of the unrest in the ‘30s and ‘40s when people were trying to get together and form unions,” said Tom Townsend, president of Great River Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO, and a parade organizer. “That’s what this day really celebrates.”
Dan White sat in the prominent lead car as the parade traveled along a spectator-lined, multiple-street route from Jackson Park to Washington Square.
“He’s one of the legends,” Townsend said of White, the parade’s grand marshal. “He’s been around a long time. He did a great job representing the workers out at John Deere, and a person like Dan definitely deserves the respect and the honor that this is. He’s a Vietnam veteran who is very involved in the Marine Corps League and also a great union leader.”
White served as president of Dubuque-based United Auto Workers Union Local 94 for 21 years. White said he was unaccustomed to riding at the front of the parade.
“I’ve always preferred to walk with my local and the rest of the people, but this is a great honor,” White said.
He said Labor Day “brings all of labor together” and serves as a reminder that efforts to improve working conditions continue.
“I’ve been involved my whole life,” he said. “I’m aware of the battles going back to the ‘80s and walking the picket lines. It’s all been worth it. I’ve met great people.”
Organizers canceled the 2020 parade due to COVID-19 concerns. Today, hundreds of spectators lined Main, Ninth, Iowa and other streets along the parade route.
Cooper Roling, of Asbury, Iowa, enjoyed the parade with family members along Iowa Street.
“It’s good. There are a lot of bands and cool cars,” said Cooper, 9.
Parade entrants tossed candy to spectators as the event proceeded along its route.
Townsend said the parade also provided a show of solidarity among local unions, which have been negatively impacted by manufacturing plant closings during the past 40 years.
“I think the (unions) that are here are doing a good job,” he said.
Townsend points to food distribution by Dubuque Area Labor Harvest as evidence that local labor’s benefits extend beyond the workplace and into the community at large.
“We do a food giveaway once a month where we do anywhere from 200 to 300 boxes of groceries out the door,” he said. “We do a hot breakfast every Saturday that there is not a food giveaway. We usually serve a couple of hundred breakfasts, and since the pandemic, we’ve been doing deliveries. That’s all volunteer.”
White agreed that the food giveaways are a tangible example of organized labor’s continuing community efforts.
“Everybody should come down on a Saturday morning and see how it works – the people who are there helping and the number of people who need help,” he said. “It’s an eye-opening event.”