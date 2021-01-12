The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Kentrall E. Barnes, 29, of 1550 Butterfield Road, No. 123, was arrested at 4:36 a.m. Monday in the 4000 block of McDonald Drive on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury and violation of a domestic abuse protective order. Court documents state that Barnes assaulted Sherron G. Shumaker, 29, of Chicago, at about 12:05 a.m. Sept. 30 in the 1500 block of Butterfield Road.
- Matthew W. Tallman, 29, of Wheatland, Iowa, was arrested at 11:12 p.m. Sunday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Tallman assaulted Catherine M. Meisenburg, 28, of 406 Almond St., on Jan. 3.
- Austin J. Keller, 26, of 1088 S. Grandview Ave., was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Northwest Arterial on a warrant charging domestic assault and four counts of child endangerment. Court documents state that Keller assaulted Alexandra M. Keller, 30, of 671 Angella St., on Dec. 30 in the presence of her four children, ages 8, 7, 3 and 2.
Johnathan E. Shuffield, 28, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was arrested at 3:24 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Dodge Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon and providing false information.