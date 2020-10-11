Dubuque Community Schools officials recently received a donation of supplies from Lowe’s to help support the district’s health and safety efforts.
The home improvement retailer donated 90 gallons of sanitizer, 3,000 gloves, 40 pails of 300-count wipes, 2,000 masks and 28 boxes of tissues, district officials wrote in an online announcement.
“All of these supplies will be used in our ongoing efforts to keep students and staff safe in our schools,” the post reads. “We continue to be proud of being part of such a supportive community.”