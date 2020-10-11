News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

Election preview, Iowa's First Congressional District: Finkenauer touts successes so far, future plans

Election preview, Iowa's First Congressional District: Hinson wants to bring focus 'back to constituents'

2 injured in wreck near Manchester

Stretch of Heritage Trail to close for up to 2 months for bridge work

Maquoketa woman who stabbed man pleads guilty

Retailer donates supplies to Dubuque Community Schools

Attempted murder, 5 other charges against Dubuque teen dismissed over witness issues

Officials celebrate donation that created popular new Dubuque-area recreational area

100 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 54 in Grant County

Dubuque man waiting on visas to bring wife, daughter to U.S.

Mississippi River to change industry and boating as climate change takes effect

Week in review: 6 notable stories from last 7 days

Reynolds extends disaster proclamation for derecho damage for counties including Jackson, Jones

Local law enforcement reports