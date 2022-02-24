CASCADE, Iowa -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has fined a local business owner $10,000 for the illegal disposal of waste tires after years of violations.
Jason Delaney, of JR Recycling, of Peosta, and of Delaney's Auto & Ag Center & Repair, must pay the fine within 60 days, according to a DNR administrative order.
According to those documents, JR Recycling was issued a state permit in December 2015 that allowed it to operate a "waste tire processing facility" in connection with Delaney's Auto & Ag Center & Repair, but the state agency denied its renewal in 2018 "because the facility was deemed by the City of Cascade, Iowa, to be in violation of the city's zoning regulations."
The city then took legal action, and all waste tires were ordered to be removed.
In March 2020, the DNR learned that Delaney had moved the tires to a farm in rural Bernard. DNR staff visited the farm and estimated there were nearly 28,000 tires there. Additionally, about 4,600 tires remained at the business site in Cascade.
The next month, the DNR issued a violation notice in part because the tire storage violated state law. In September 2020, the DNR approved a request from Delaney for tire processing through the end of that year.
"The variance was issued in good faith that Mr. Delaney would process the remaining tires at both properties," the documents state.
In January 2021, the state issued another violation notice, noting that "little, if any, processing of tires had occurred."
In May and June, the DNR issued two more violation notices, noting that there had been "partial compliance, but noted that thousands of tires remain on the properties after over a year of efforts by the DNR to encourage and allowing processing and removal."
The DNR now has fined Delaney. It also ordered that no more than 500 tires be stored at Delaney's businesses and that the other tires must be removed and properly disposed of within 60 days.