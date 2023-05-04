PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Five Platteville High School students stood on a residential street in Platteville on Wednesday morning, gazing down into a massive hole that had been excavated in preparation for construction of a house.
They clambered down to examine the work site from the ground level, investigating places where concrete and other materials from the foundation of a former house had been unearthed by the excavators’ work.
“That’s a whole brick,” said junior Zach McClain, chuckling as he picked up the rectangular block and showed it to Jason Sasse, who teaches construction and engineering classes at the high school.
The students are enrolled in a construction class at the high school. Over the next two school years, the class will partner with local contractors to build a 2,000-square-foot, three-bedroom house on the site, from foundations and framing to electrical and plumbing work.
“This is where they put into practice all the things they’ve learned in (class),” Sasse said. “We can’t emulate something like this at the high school.”
As Sasse’s students explored the excavated area, the teacher chatted with Bill and Jean Sanders, who live in the house next door and own the lot where the project is taking place.
The building on the lot was destroyed years ago in a fire, and another neighbor briefly purchased the property before the Sanderses bought it. Since then, it has remained a vacant lot.
“Our kids and grandkids had a great time playing here,” Jean said.
When the Sanderses were approached by district representatives several years ago about the possibility of using the land for a construction project for high school students, they were eager to get involved.
“We were trying to support their efforts in the vocational and technical courses,” Bill said. “It’ll be like a two-year, in-house training program.”
The couple retains ownership of the land and are funding the building materials, architect’s fees, building permits and more. They were heavily involved with the design of the planned one-story structure, as they might move in once it is completed.
Platteville High School students will provide the labor for much of the construction process, in tandem with construction companies that contract with the Sanderses.
Sasse said the high school offers a Construction 1 course, where students learn about topics like roofing and foundations and construct a small shed, and a Construction 2 course, which delves into interior work like finishings and cabinetry.
The students who will work on the house project are enrolled in Construction 3, a yearlong course that meets for two hours daily. The school has offered the course in the past, with students completing projects like a pool house and a garage for district vehicles, but this will be the first residential project the class will tackle.
Sasse said a typical construction company could complete this type of project in three to four months, but the high school will extend the project over two school years due to the limited amount of work time the students have per day.
While some parts of the job, such as the major excavation that took place this week, are being completed by construction professionals, the students enrolled in the class each year will work on tasks such as framing the house, setting trusses, sheeting and shingling the roof, installing siding and drywall, and more.
“We want these kids to be equipped to get into whatever specialty trades they want to get into,” Sasse said. “ … They’re going to see every step in this process as it unfolds.”
Senior Zac Graham said the class has spent plenty of time this school year learning about the steps that need to be completed before construction begins, including designing the structure, lining up contractors, getting quotes for the cost of services and marking the property for excavation.
“I’ve learned that there’s a lot more that goes into building a house than just digging the foundation,” he said.
Current juniors McClain, Gavin Voigts and John Baxter, who all intend to enroll in the class again next year, said they look forward to watching the house take shape.
“This has put in perspective what work in construction could be like, and it’s given me thoughts of how I could side a house for a living or shingle a roof for a living,” said Baxter. “There’s lots of opportunities.”
