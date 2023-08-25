1998 storm
Insulation and debris cover the desks in a classroom at St. Joseph Catholic School in the Key West area of Dubuque in 1998 as a result of severe winds that had ripped through the area.

 Dave Kettering, Telegraph Herald file

Students and staff sought refuge in a basement when a severe storm struck a Dubuque school on the first day of classes 25 years ago.

Strong winds damaged the roof of St. Joseph Catholic School in the Key West area of Dubuque on Aug. 24, 1998. There were no injuries, but the storm damaged numerous classrooms.

