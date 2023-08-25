Students and staff sought refuge in a basement when a severe storm struck a Dubuque school on the first day of classes 25 years ago.
Strong winds damaged the roof of St. Joseph Catholic School in the Key West area of Dubuque on Aug. 24, 1998. There were no injuries, but the storm damaged numerous classrooms.
Classes resumed four days later, with various temporary classrooms set up in the school’s gymnasium so repairs could be completed.
Recommended for you
The school eventually closed in 2007 following a Holy Family Catholic School System reconfiguration plan.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported the storm damage in its Aug. 25, 1998, edition.
WINDS TOPPLE SCHOOL’S ROOF
When the school roof caved in on the first day of class, teachers and students at St. Joseph School in Key West relied on drills, common sense and prayer.
No one was injured. Students and staff waited out the rest of the severe storm in the rectory basement.
Rev. James Goedken, St. Joseph Key West pastor, said the storm hit at about 11:30 a.m. “In two more minutes, they would have been heading for lunch,” he said.
But teachers and students alike saw the storm whipping up outside their windows. Teachers said they relied on previous emergency drills. But when the roof began to collapse in places and debris began to fly, they hurried out of the building.
Key West firefighter Ron Coates praised the quick thinking on the part of school faculty. “The teachers did a fantastic job of getting those kids to safety,” he said. “They saved lives today.”
“We had to run really fast,” said Alyssa Jelinske, a 10-year-old fifth-grader. “We could see trees blow back and forth. I was scared to death.”
Her brother Michael, an 11-year-old sixth-grader, said the storm was like “a hurricane outside the window.”
School principal Connie Kessler said she had no idea how much damage was done. “There will be no school tomorrow and we’ll take it from there,” she said Monday.
A dozen teachers and about 190 youngsters eventually took shelter in the large rectory basement, which includes the church office.
“The wind came out of the north. It was just weird,” sixth-grade teacher Jan Wiedemann said.
All teachers agreed with Wiedemann that the children “were incredibly good.”
“When I said go to your safe place, my sixth-graders just looked at me at first,” Wiedemann said, because their classes are in a different part of the building than they were accustomed to last year.
She worried because they would have to pass a lot of windows to get to safer hallways.
When she looked out and saw a truss from the addition across the way swinging toward them, “I knew we couldn’t stay.” So they ran past the windows to a hallway.
“We prayed a decade of the rosary,” she said. “The girls held hands. It was very touching. We were all scared, but the rosary is very calming.”
Cathy Krueger, second-grade teacher, said two boys in her class looked out the windows and said, “That’s funny. Storms never come from that direction.”
“I remember thinking it was just amazing that two 7-year-olds would notice that,” she said.