Police arrested four people Wednesday after two women allegedly cashed six forged checks at Dubuque bank branches.
Darnell A. Young, 27, of North Liberty, Iowa; Kwasi S. Core, 19, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Emma J. Anderson, 18, of Marion, Iowa; and Cieria M. Chance, 19, of Coralville, Iowa, were arrested at about 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging six counts of forgery each. Young also faces a charge of interference with official acts as well as two warrants from Johnson County, Iowa.
Court documents state that Anderson and Chance cashed six forged checks worth a total of $5,607.87 on Wednesday afternoon at three Midwest One Bank locations – inside of the Hartig’s Drug store, 1600 University Ave., at 4730 Asbury Road and at 280 John F. Kennedy Road. The pair attempted to cash checks at a Midwest One Bank location on 2600 Rockdale Road but were denied because bank employees were aware of the scheme by then.
Cascade police stopped a vehicle carrying the women on U.S. 151 near Cascade. Chance, Anderson, Core and Young were the occupants of the vehicle.
Documents state that Chance reported that her car was impounded in Cedar Rapids, so she posted a Facebook message asking if anyone could help her out until Nov. 1. She said she was contacted by Core, who "informed her that he would get her car out of impound if she would help him out."
Chance told police that she and Anderson came to Dubuque at the request of Core and Young to cash the forged payroll checks.