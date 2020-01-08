A reserve police officer for the City of Guttenberg, Iowa, was arrested early Sunday in Dubuque for allegedly driving while under the influence.
Gage D. Lettman, 27, of Peosta, Iowa, was arrested at 3:15 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Dodge and Locust streets.
Court documents state Lettman drove from East Dubuque, Ill., into Dubuque at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday, failing to stop for a Jo Daviess County (Ill.) Sheriff’s Department deputy who tried to pull him over with his emergency lights and siren activated.
Documents state that Lettman was under the influence of alcohol and that his blood-alcohol content was 0.185%, more than twice the legal driving limit of 0.08%.
The documents also state that Lettman was cited by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department with improper use of lane in connection with the incident.
Guttenberg City Manager Denise Schneider on Tuesday confirmed that Lettman has been employed as a reserve police officer. She said she did not know if he still is employed by the city and referred the question to Mayor William Frommelt, who did not return a call seeking comment.
Lettman previously was a police officer for the City of East Dubuque from December 2018 to sometime in 2019, according to City Manager Loras Herrig. An online business profile believed to belong to Frommelt states that he was an East Dubuque officer from December 2018 to April 2019.