PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A University of Wisconsin-Platteville car club will host a show this weekend.

The Automotive Enthusiasts Club Fall Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Millennium Cinema, 151 Millennium Drive.

The event is free for spectators. The entry fee to show vehicles is $10.

The event also features music, raffle prizes and other activities.

