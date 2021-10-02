Sorry, an error occurred.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A University of Wisconsin-Platteville car club will host a show this weekend.
The Automotive Enthusiasts Club Fall Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Millennium Cinema, 151 Millennium Drive.
The event is free for spectators. The entry fee to show vehicles is $10.
The event also features music, raffle prizes and other activities.
