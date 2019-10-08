DYERSVILLE, Iowa – Dyersville Area Community Foundation recently hired Michelle Grover as foundation coordinator.
The foundation is an affiliate of Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
Grover moved to Dyersville in 1996, according to a press release. Her husband, Judd, operates a veterinary practice.
Grover holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s degree in health education.
She has served as a member of the St. Francis Xavier School Parent Association and the City of Dyersville Parks & Recreation Commission, has served as co-chairwoman of a Beckman Catholic High School capital campaign, and now serves on the parish council at Basilica of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.