DYERSVILLE, Iowa – Dyersville Area Community Foundation recently hired Michelle Grover as foundation coordinator.

The foundation is an affiliate of Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.

Grover moved to Dyersville in 1996, according to a press release. Her husband, Judd, operates a veterinary practice.

Grover holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s degree in health education.

She has served as a member of the St. Francis Xavier School Parent Association and the City of Dyersville Parks & Recreation Commission, has served as co-chairwoman of a Beckman Catholic High School capital campaign, and now serves on the parish council at Basilica of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

