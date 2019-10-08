News in your town

UPDATE: Voter turnout still sluggish this afternoon for Dubuque City Council primary election

Dubuque drug dealer sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison

Rock band known for hits 'Heroin,' 'Ghost' coming to Dubuque

Cascade Knights of Columbus holding Coats for Kids drive

Award-winning country singer to headline Worthington event in 2020

Rotary Club of Dubuque fundraiser offers $1,000 cash prizes, equipment for health center

Police: Man smashes $8,000 worth of windows around Dubuque, then turns himself in

Free family film to be shown in Asbury Park

Grant County supervisors OK staffing agreement related to new, larger jail

In Shullsburg, Pocan affirms support for impeachment inquiry

ED mayor 'ashamed' after City Council does not move up bar closing time

Dubuque Community School Board members tour $6.1 million addition at Alta Vista Campus

Local law enforcement reports

Let candy planning begin: Trick-or-treating times set in Dubuque County

Public invited to Cuba City strategic planning information session

Presidential candidate Gabbard to stop in Dubuque, Monticello

Character from 'Bob and Tom Show' to perform in Dubuque

On World Habitat Day, volunteers help Dubuque family move toward a home of its own

End in sight: U.S. 61 project in Lancaster expected to wrap up next month

Police: Dubuque teen arrested for sexual abuse in 2015

Clayton County official named to state elections working group

Hillcrest to offer memorial lights during Reflections in the Park event

Dubuque company plans to add 10 full-time jobs as part of $1.8 million expansion

What's happening

Dubuque council nixes Flexsteel agreement, sets hearings on new developments

Disc golf course opens in East Dubuque

Elkader selected for statewide landscape visioning program

Presidential candidate Gabbard to stop in Dubuque, Monticello

Character from 'Bob and Tom Show' to perform in Dubuque

Clayton County official named to state elections working group

On World Habitat Day, volunteers help Dubuque family move toward a home of its own

Police: Darlington man arrested for 4th OWI

Police: Dubuque teen arrested for sexual abuse in 2015

Hillcrest to offer memorial lights during Reflections in the Park event

Abortion foes mark annual observance along major Dubuque street

Recent sentences, deferred judgments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County

Local law enforcement reports