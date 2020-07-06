The City of Dubuque is taking a national coffee chain to court over a traffic headache, an action that could hold up the opening of a popular fast-food restaurant.
The city alleges Starbucks Corp., 2620 Dodge St., has unlawfully created or continued a public nuisance by “obstructing public ways and property by using property abutting a public street in such a way that obstructs vehicular traffic,” according to court documents.
Long drive-thru lines and a confusing intersection at the coffee shop’s Plaza 20 Shopping Center location have created daily traffic backups.
The city issued Starbucks a $750 municipal citation for violating city ordinances and is requesting the business remedy the traffic quandary.
A hearing on the matter is scheduled in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County on July 29.
Starbucks was making progress toward compliance, according to a March court filing.
Assistant City Attorney Maureen Quann said she could not comment on pending legal matters.
An attorney for Starbucks did not return messages seeking comment.
City Engineer Gus Psihoyos said the city has presented different scenarios to Starbucks. Those would require it to purchase neighboring property from Plaza 20 to allow cars to stack up while waiting to go through the drive-thru without blocking the shopping center entrance and a frontage road.
The standalone Starbucks opened in February 2018 across from Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts) at the corner of Dodge Street and Devon Drive.
Traffic frequently backs up at the congested intersection as customers wait to enter the drive-thru line for Starbucks, sometimes extending onto Dodge.
Plaza 20 officials last year moved the entrance to Dunkin’ farther south, away from the intersection to provide better access, and added an additional southbound lane.
“Dunkin’ remedied their problem, and Starbucks is working on their issue,” Psihoyos said. “We have our traffic cameras on the situation, and we monitor it daily.”
To alleviate traffic congestion, city-hired traffic engineering firm MSA Professional Services, of Madison, Wis., recommended blocking access to the frontage road near Starbucks and re-routing vehicles along one of two possible routes to a relocated Starbucks’ drive-thru entrance via an alley.
The firm recommended against any further development in Plaza 20 — including the addition of a Sonic Drive-In restaurant — until access to the frontage road at the intersection is improved. It also recommend a more complete traffic study that accounts for the full development of Plaza 20.
Sonic recently announced on Facebook that construction of its new eatery, to be located next to Harbor Freight Tools, would begin in less than one month, nearly one year after announcing plans to open the Dubuque the location.
The post stated the restaurant should be open in October.
Doing so, however, will require traffic safety improvements to Starbucks’ driveway and the frontage road.
City officials notified Sonic and Plaza 20 in late May that they will not issue a certificate of occupancy for the restaurant until the traffic improvements are completed. And prior to issuing a building permit, Sonic and Plaza 20 must sign an agreement acknowledging the requirements and include timelines for the completion of each phase, according to city documents obtained by the Telegraph Herald.
Neither Sonic nor Plaza 20 had the signed agreement as of Thursday, according to city engineering and planning department staff.
Plaza 20 Inc. President Michael Kahle and Sonic franchisee Luke Flatin declined to provide comment for this story.
An attorney for Alf Johnson and Jo Rivela, who own and lease the Starbucks property, also declined to comment for this story.
Requirements for the drive-in restaurant to open include restricting left-turn access to and from the frontage road by installing a raised median to coincide with the Starbucks driveway improvements. The city also requires restricting traffic to right-in and right-out only at the Dodge Street and frontage road intersection.
Future improvements call for closing the frontage road and creating a north-south alley connection to provide alternate access to Starbucks, Subway and future development in the shopping center.
City Attorney Crenna Brumwell, in an April 7 letter sent to Plaza 20 representatives, noted a separate engineering firm hired by the shopping center also recommended modifications to the frontage road as a requirement prior to Sonic opening.
“The city will continue to enforce on any existing and/or future issues that are not addressed and may take other actions, such as closure of the frontage roads, that is in the city’s power,” Brumwell wrote.