A Dubuque man was sentenced to two years of probation for recklessly starting a fire in a Dubuque apartment building.
Cory A. Conway, 38, of Dubuque, recently received a deferred judgment in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of reckless use of fire. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Conway was initially charged with first-degree arson but pleaded to the lesser-included charge.
Court documents state that a fire was reported at Pine Terrace Apartments, 2289 Chaney Road, on Feb. 3. Police and firefighters who arrived on the scene found one apartment that had “flames and heavy smoke coming from it,” and two neighboring apartments also had smoke and fire damage.
Ted J. Engelken, who lived in one of the apartments, reported that he was inside his apartment when he heard a “crackling” noise and saw smoke coming into his apartment, documents state. He opened his door to see flames coming out of a neighboring apartment, which belonged to Conway.
As Engelken was leaving his apartment, he saw Conway exit his apartment, say “sorry” and then walk away.
Conway later flagged down an officer and said he set his apartment on fire by using a cigarette lighter to ignite tapestry or drapes covering windows, documents state.
Damage to the three affected apartments was estimated to be $30,000 total, documents state.