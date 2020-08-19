The U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team will perform a series of jumps this weekend in the Dubuque area.
The Golden Knights will jump out of an Iowa Army National Guard Chinook helicopter and land at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Church of the Nativity parking lot, 1225 Alta Vista St.
“After they land, the helicopter will come and land,” said event organizer Perry Mason. “People won’t be able to tour it because of COVID-19.”
The parachute team also will land at 7 p.m. Friday in the Kennedy Mall parking lot, 555 John F. Kennedy Road.
The team will land at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Recreation Park in Hazel Green, Wis., and again at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Stephen D. Shannon Memorial Athletic Complex in Guttenberg, Iowa.
These events are free. Spectators are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing during the events.
The Golden Knights traditionally have appeared in conjunction with the popular Dubuque Fireworks & Air Show Spectacular, held around Independence Day. This year’s event was first postponed, then canceled due to COVID-19.