Omicron fueling COVID-19 surge in Dubuque County
More than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County in the week ending Wednesday, the first time the county has topped that threshold in a one-week span since late 2020.
The major culprit: the highly transmissible omicron variant.
The state confirmed 1,003 new cases in its weekly update, the highest seven-day total since Nov. 9 to 15, 2020, according to the Telegraph Herald’s tracking.
Dubuque County Board of Health member Dr. Hendrik Schultz, infectious-disease expert and chief medical officer for Medical Associates Clinics and Health Plans, said that while a surge in cases is not good, he expected the upswing to play out quickly, as it has in other parts of the world.
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said prior to Wednesday’s meeting that based on past trends, relief might not come for another couple of weeks.
Developer proposes restoring historic hospital in Galena
GALENA, Ill. — A developer proposes constructing a substantial lodging project in Galena that could span nearly 80 acres on the southeast edge of town.
Dave Hooten, of True North Quality Homes, last year purchased Galena Marine Hospital, located at 1304 Park Ave., along with several parcels adjoining the property.
His company now proposes to restore the hospital structure and construct more than 100 guest cottages on the property surrounding it, along with a vineyard, walking trails, a restaurant/reception hall, gardens and more.
Jim Baranski, of Galena, the architect for the project, said the proposed development would be completed in four phases over multiple years.
The first phase would involve the restoration of the hospital building to create guest rooms, as well as exhibit space and a lounge that would be open to the public.
“The reason that the project is happening in the first place is because Dave and his wife saw the Marine Hospital and fell in love with it,” Baranski said. “That was the building they really wanted to restore.”
Partnership, ‘rooted boxes’ bring local foods into schools
As the school day ended Thursday at Lincoln Elementary School, the first-graders in Kristin Buelow’s classroom had boxes full of unknown goodies to open.
“Ooh, yes! Berries!” Jahari White squealed.
Alongside the berries were bell peppers and meat sticks — enjoyed especially by Jahari’s tablemate Holden Ashbrook — other vegetables, pretzels, honey sticks and jam.
The “jar-cuterie” lesson, a twist on charcuterie boards, and the foods sourced primarily from local farmers and producers were courtesy of Project Rooted, a nonprofit aimed at connecting kids to healthy, local foods.
“They’re really using their creativity,” said Project Rooted founder Whitney Sanger. “We’re trying to make it fun for them. We’re celebrating gathering and foods that you gather around the table with.”
The “Rooted Boxes” will return monthly to the classrooms of Buelow and nine other Dubuque Community Schools first-grade teachers, each time filled with new foods paired with a fresh activity.
Local businesses contend with labor shortages
Several major Dubuque employers recently announced their plans to expand and add positions, but amid the excitement over the coming growth, some asked, where are they going to find workers?
One of those companies, Rite-Hite, aims to add 100 jobs at its Dubuque facility amid soaring demand for its products.
Corporate Marketing and Communications Director Sara Everts said company officials are aware of the workforce challenges as they seek to fill the positions.
“If you don’t stop and think about the workforce shortage, you’re not doing your job,” she said. “That is why we are trying to get ahead of this and get the word out there about these quality positions.”
Both Klauer Manufacturing Co. and Hormel Food Corp. also recently announced their own expansions in Dubuque, with collective plans to add another 54 jobs.
But those announcements come at a time when many existing businesses are struggling to find the workers they need.
Economic development leaders believe the Dubuque area can meet the expanding demand for local labor, but they also say both businesses and governments will need to make changes to attract a larger workforce.
Millwork District could see update to master plan
Dubuque’s Millwork District has been revamped dramatically over the past decade-plus, and city officials are considering an update to the area’s master plan to guide future development.
City Council members last week discussed issuing a request for proposals for a consultant to update the Historic Millwork District Master Plan.
But a motion to solicit those proposals failed on a 3-3 tie, with Mayor Brad Cavanagh and Council Members Ric Jones and Danny Sprank voting in favor, while Council Members Susan Farber, David Resnick and Laura Roussell voted against it. The council’s Ward 4 seat, previously held by Cavanagh, will not be filled until after March’s special election.
After some discussion, council members voted unanimously to direct the city manager to seek additional input from Millwork District stakeholders over the next month in order to draft an updated request for proposals. Additionally, council members agreed that some business owners and residents tied to the district should be on the committee that will interview and select the consultant for the project.
Dubuque park project delayed until summer or later
A project to make significant improvements to a Dubuque park might not start until this summer at the earliest.
Construction on the first phase of the Re-Imagine Comiskey Park plan originally was slated to begin in September, with a completion date in the spring. City officials have not yet awarded a construction contract, and they now anticipate ground might not be broken until at least the summer.
“At this point, the earliest we would be bidding the project would be in March,” said Marie Ware, manager of Dubuque Leisure Services.
The project seeks to make several major improvements to Comiskey Park, including the construction of a splash pad and playground and the addition of two new basketball courts, a multi-sport court and a parking lot. The park also would expand in size.