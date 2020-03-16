SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch; noon-3 p.m. open canasta; 12:30-4:30 ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 yoga.
Jones Retired Staff Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., The Mining Company, 555 John F. Kennedy Road.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line dancing.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Tuesday
Aging Well, 5-6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. dominoes; noon needlework group; 12:15-3 open bridge; 12:15-4 duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 ladies bridge in the dining room.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. dominoes and cards.
PERFORMING ARTS
Tuesday
Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration, 7 p.m., The Lift, 180 Main St. Bring your children for a fun evening of dancing and Irish music.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 4:30-5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
Story Time, 3:30-4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Avenue NE. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
Infant & Toddler Story Time, 10-10:20 a.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St. Children ages 6-35 months and an adult are invited to a time of stories, bounces, bubbles and more. Program is followed by 15 minutes of informal playtime.
Meet the Author: Betsy Hanson, 6-7 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. Hanson will discuss her path to becoming a successful self-published author, the writing craft and her love for the English novelist Barbara Pym, who inspired her novel, “Always Gardenia.”
Tuesday
Infant & Toddler Story Time, 10-10:20 a.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St. Children ages 6-35 months and an adult are invited to a time of stories, bounces, bubbles and more. Program is followed by 15 minutes of informal playtime.
Story Time, 9:30-10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
Dubuque County Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road.
LEARNING
Today
Midwest Dairy Symposium, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., University of Wisconsin-Platteville, 1 University Plaza. Event will search for solutions to the dairy crisis in Wisconsin.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon-1 p.m., Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St.
Tuesday
SNAP Dubuque, 6-8 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. For survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
PURSUITS
& HOBBIES
Today-Tuesday
Fun with Bots, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Dubuque County Extension and Outreach, 14858 West Ridge Lane, suite 2. Youth will be introduced to basic coding concepts through games, robots and block-based coding programs.
Today
Lego Explorers, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Help characters in a story complete challenges with Legos and Duplos. Theme: Viking voyage. For those in kindergarten and older.
Magic: The Gathering Club, 6-7 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Join Ben, from Comic World & Games, as he teaches you the basics. For ages 8-14.
ACBL Duplicate Bridge,
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Bring Your Own Craft Night, 6-7:30 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St. crafting, conversation and cookies. You bring your project.
Tuesday
Activities for the blind/low vision people, 1:30 p.m., Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. Activities will take place each week. Details: 563-556-8746.
Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge. Gather a group of 3-5 of your smartest friends.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public, must be 21 and older. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.