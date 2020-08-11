ELKADER, Iowa — Authorities late Sunday released information about one motorist allegedly pointing a handgun at another during a road rage incident in Clayton County.
Glen Snodgrass, 20, of Madison, Wis., is charged in Iowa District Court of Clayton County with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He has pleaded not guilty.
A press release and court documents state that on the night of July 17, deputies responded to Iowa 13 north of Elkader. Mitchel P. Warm, of Evansdale, reported that Snodgrass pointed a handgun at him “in a threatening manner” after pulling alongside his vehicle while passing it.
Deputies located Snodgrass’ vehicle on U.S. 18 and conducted a traffic stop, and he was arrested.