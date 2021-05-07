National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium plans to hold a series of food and live-music events this summer as a modified version of the annual Taste of Dubuque festival.
The reformatted Taste of Summer series is planned for 6 to 9 p.m. on June 3, July 1 and Aug. 5, in the museum’s boatyard and plaza areas, the museum announced. Admission will be free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Attendees are asked to follow the City of Dubuque’s mask mandate and should bring lawn chairs or blankets.
A modified series of awards will be announced each evening for the top savory dish, the top sweet dish and a fan favorite dish or dessert selected by the attendees.
Beverage sales and donations will help support the museum’s conservation efforts to save endangered species.
The tentative schedule includes:
- June 3: Performers Amber and Adam Beck (6 to 7:15 p.m.) and The Elizabeth Mary Band (7:45 to 9 p.m.); food vendors The Crepe Iron, Adobos Mexican Grill, Sugar Ray’s BBQ and Elle & Becks.
- July 1: Performers The Lads (6 to 7:15 p.m.) and Joie Wails (7:45 to 9 p.m.); food vendors The Food Store, Happi Hibachi, Hot Diggity Dogz and Vesperman Farms Ice Cream.
- Aug. 5: Performers Boys of Lloyd (6 to 7:15 p.m.) and The Struggle Band (7:45 to 9 p.m.); food vendors Magoo’s Pizza, Versus, Tony Roma’s and Koppes Kreations.
Visit rivermuseum.com/taste or facebook.com/rivermuseum for updates.