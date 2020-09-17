Fans of “Tiger King,” a hit Netflix series, will be able to get the inside scoop on the show when members of the cast make a stop in Dubuque in November.
“Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of ‘Tiger King’” is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Five Flags Center, officials at the venue announced Wednesday.
Audience members will be able to experience never-before-seen videos and pictures, as well as ask questions.
“People love a good train wreck as long as it’s not their train wreck, and that’s what this show was, just constantly waiting to see what was going to go wrong next,” said Five Flags Center General Manager H.R. Cook. “During the COVID shut-in, everyone was watching. I don’t know that it would have done as well for us during any other time, but I do think with the show’s popularity and people still talking about it, as well as Carole Baskin appearing on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and the new movie coming out with Nicolas Cage, that people will be interested.”
The show will begin with a 70-minute moderated discussion with cast members. The last 20 minutes will include a question-and-answer session with the audience.
Appearing will be John Reinke, Saff Saffery, Joshua Dial and Barbara Fisher. The show will be moderated by podcast veteran and comedian Todd McComas.
A special meet-and-greet also will take place following the show, including an exclusive question-and-answer session with the cast, a limited edition autographed poster and the chance to take a photo with the cast.
The appearance, appropriate for a PG-13 crowd, is only one of two stops on the tour so far, both taking place in Iowa. “Uncaged” will be in Cedar Rapids the day before its Dubuque show.
“It’s a brand new show, so no one has seen this yet because most venues throughout the country are still shut down,” Cook said. “So, all eyes are on Iowa right now to see what we’re doing and how we’re handling things, as we’re one of the few states hosting shows.”
Cook said only 1,000 tickets will be sold to the event, which will take place in the Five Flags arena, in order to accommodate social distancing.
The arena ordinarily can accommodate up to 4,000.
Other safety protocols also will be in place to help patrons feel at ease.
“It feels a little weird,” Cook admitted of gradually opening up the venue for live events to take place again. “We’ve hosted a few shows, but we’ve basically been shut down since March. I think we’re going to see a lot more shows like this, smaller and shifting to fill a void.”
Tickets for “Uncaged,” ranging from $36 to $143, will be available beginning on Monday, Sept. 21, through Ticketmaster and at FiveFlagsCenter.com.