A local finalist in the National Merit Scholarship Corp. program has earned a university-sponsored scholarship.
Sara Ann Freund, a recent graduate of Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, received the National Merit University of Dallas Scholarship.
National Merit Scholarship Corp. officials announced today the names of more than 3,300 winners of the college-sponsored scholarships. Officials plan to announce more winners of those scholarships in July, bringing the total number of recipients to 4,100.
More than 1.5 million students entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, according to a press release. About 15,000 students were selected as finalists.