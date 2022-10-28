Panelists addressed issues of student absenteeism, mental health and success during a forum on education Thursday night in Dubuque.
From the panel, the third in a series co-hosted by Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and TH Media, a stark theme developed: The kids were not all right.
For students of all age groups, the COVID-19 pandemic has damaged student performance and exacerbated existing racial and socioeconomic gaps in educational attainment, even as low-income and minority students had become a greater presence in Dubuque schools.
Data from Dubuque Community Schools showed graduation rates had declined continually since 2014, with the most dramatic drop occurring in the past two years.
Chronic absenteeism had more than doubled from 2019 to 2022, with more than one-quarter of students now missing 10% or more of classes. That included two-thirds of Black students and nearly 80% of Pacific Islanders.
Third-grade reading levels, a strong indicator of student success and eventual high school graduation, also dropped during COVID, though they rebounded in the 2021-22 school year.
“Any of the educators will tell you the impact that this has on a student’s ability to succeed in school,” said community foundation Director of Initiatives Alex Baum. “They have to be there to succeed.”
The panelists, pulled from the school district, Northeast Iowa Community College, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque and Resurrection Elementary School, had little trouble diagnosing the source of these problems.
Anxiety and depression were up among virtually everybody. COVID’s “long spring break,” as Dubuque Community Schools Executive Director of Elementary Education Lisa TeBockhorst called it, as well as subsequent hybrid learning, disrupted social and academic development. The employment shortage had fallen particularly hard on teachers.
The real question, then, was how to take on these issues. The first priority was children — not just that they were in the classroom, but that they could function there.
“I want to make sure before anything, before education, that they have that safe space,” said Resurrection school counselor Shaquila Johnson.
That especially applied to minority students, whose population has climbed over 20 years from less than a fraction of students to nearly a quarter. For students to succeed, they had to feel seen, multiple panelists agreed.
It also meant addressing physical barriers for families where possible, such as transportation and child care. In these areas, Dubuque schools had seen some successes. A collaboration with the Jule helped 28 students ride to Prescott Elementary School who otherwise would have had to walk, and a before-school care program meant parents who started work early weren’t forced to choose between their kids and their jobs.
Other barriers were more persistent. TeBockhorst cited the Dubuque housing shortage as an issue that school officials needed to be more cognizant of, even if they lacked the ability to address it.
Toward the close of the session, panelists were asked for the top thing that mattered most for the success of K-12 students.
They picked mental health and funding. Three picked diverse staff.
Mark Burns, Dubuque Community Schools Executive Director of Secondary Education, picked hope.
“We need to help our students move out of poverty,” he said. “We need to help them develop hope.”
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
