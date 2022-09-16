Urban farmer and school custodian Sean Schriver has joined the race for Iowa House District 71 as a Libertarian, putting him up against incumbent Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque.
The district will represent most of downtown Dubuque, the Central Avenue corridor up to 32nd Street, and Key West and Table Mound to the south.
Schriver said he was inspired to run due to his Libertarian principles, which value freedom of choice, including the choice voters make on a ballot.
“All the other races around had a competitor,” he said. “I said ‘Well, there is something wrong with that.’ I don’t care if you’re an incumbent or new candidate, I feel like voters should always have a choice in who represents them. I like choice, which is why a Libertarian view fits me.”
Schriver has a varied background, having swung more liberal than his conservative upbringing after serving in the military and working in hotel management, where he said he was exposed to more diverse people. Finding no home among the Democratic Party either, though, Schriver found Libertarianism in 2016, agreeing with the philosophy of little government interference in one’s personal life.
“We let people be people, respecting their choices and rights as long as those don’t infringe on the rights and choices of others,” he said. “The government should follow that perspective as well. There’s a lot of government overreach, intrusion into people’s personal lives and choices.”
Schriver described himself as a staunch Second Amendment rights supporter.
He also said he came to appreciate a school choice system he found in Wisconsin, while his wife was teaching at a private school in Milwaukee.
“If parents chose to take their kid out of a public school, some of the money stayed at the public school, but some of it went with them to the private school,” Schriver said. “If a public school is efficient with their facilities’ operations, they have a little more money to use for other things, since they don’t have to pay for that student. They also get smaller class sizes. It did not cause a bunch of public schools to shut down.”
Schriver said if the two parties would both entertain the general idea, it could be a way to leverage more education funding generally.
“You could bring a lot more people to the table for a conversation for increased funding for education, if they were given the choice of where their contribution was going to go,” he said. “Most people respond to a little bit of sugar, but they will fight you the moment you put salt in there.”
Schriver said he also applies his Libertarian philosophy to the abortion debate, which guided him to a nuanced stance.
“I would give the woman her right to her body,” he said. “But I would put a restriction on it. Because at some point, your decision to not continue that pregnancy infringes on the rights of that viable baby. Iowans need to come to a decision on this together. It is not going to be right one way or the other. Otherwise, you’re going to continue to just have vitriolic speeches from both sides, but no reason. What about solutions? Let’s move forward so we can work on something else.”
James welcomed Schriver to the race when asked to comment.
“I always appreciate more voices,” she said. “It makes the conversation around issues more robust.”
