Mineral Point rocked after 2 firefighters die in crash
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — A steady stream of traffic cut through Mineral Point on Thursday, as vehicles were detoured for 15 hours through a community shaken by the tragedy that necessitated the deviation from U.S. 151.
Other than the busy detour route, the small, snow-covered town was quiet as residents grappled with the loss of two town heroes.
Two Mineral Point firefighters were killed in a wreck early Thursday when their firetruck was hit by a semi-tractor trailer as they were responding to a crash. Fire captain Brian C. Busch, 43, was driving the truck and firefighter James M. Ludlum, 69, was a passenger, as they responded to a reported crash scene on U.S. 151 between the Mineral Point exits, near mile marker 40.
The mood was somber around town Thursday as news of the crash spread through the community.
“Everyone’s very, very heartbroken this morning,” said Cafe 43 Coffee House owner Molly Huie. “It’s tragic. Both of the gentlemen are very beloved members of the community, and it’s such a great loss for a community like this.”
School board continues mask debate
Dubuque Community School Board members last week disagreed about whether to tweak their current masking policy but opted to receive regular updates on the status of COVID-19 in the district.
Board members discussed various aspects of the pandemic and whether they thought changes to the current masking policy were needed during a Tuesday meeting of their Educational Programs/Policy Committee.
No votes were taken on the matter, but board members generally agreed to receive monthly updates on the pandemic, and members asked Superintendent Stan Rheingans to gather information about other districts with similar masking policies and how those practices are working.
“More data is better so we’re not just going based on emotions and the few people that we listen to here and there, and then we can all come and say yes, we all value this,” Board Member Anderson Sainci said.
Cavanagh takes reins as mayor
For the first time in 16 years, Dubuque has a new mayor.
Surrounded by his family, City Council Member Brad Cavanagh raised his right hand and swore the oath of office before taking the center chair of the council chambers as mayor on Monday night. And a short time later, council members officially approved holding a special election for the council seat he vacated.
Cavanagh, 43, succeeds Dubuque’s longest-serving mayor, Roy Buol, 71, who did not run for reelection.
Soon after taking the oath, Cavanagh thanked residents for supporting his campaign for mayor and expressed his enthusiasm for the future.
“It’s an incredible honor to be sitting up here,” he said. “I feel like I should be more worried or nervous, but honestly, I’m excited.”
Supervisors choose Pothoff as chair, adopt ethics code
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors opened the year by electing new leadership.
Supervisor Harley Pothoff was chosen unanimously to lead the three-person board during the body’s inaugural meeting of the year, held Monday at the Dubuque County Courthouse. Supervisor Jay Wickham attended the meeting virtually via Zoom.
Pothoff, who has held his seat since the start of 2021, said after the meeting that he looks forward to serving as the board chairman. “I think it will be a good thing,” he said. “I think we can work together and move things forward.”
During a meeting last month, Supervisor Ann McDonough accused Wickham of a pattern of harassing, insulting and belittling her for years.
The two Democratic supervisors had regularly clashed during discussions at meetings, and McDonough had said in a statement during the Dec. 20 meeting that she had been subjected to harassment for the three years she had spent on the board.
Building permits soar in 2021
The total value of construction in Dubuque in 2021 for which permits were issued saw a dramatic increase of 137% compared to the prior year.
Construction permits submitted to the city last year totaled $228.7 million in value, far exceeding 2020’s $96 million and even surpassing pre-COVID-19 pandemic 2019, when building permits totaled $150 million in value.
The substantial boom in total valuation stems from a number of high-cost commercial projects in the city during the spring and summer months. Overall, building projects in Dubuque bounced back from the tepid number seen in 2020, which was largely caused by the pandemic.
Rick Dickinson, CEO and president of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., attributed the year’s performance to “pent-up demand” for both residential and commercial development, much of which was stalled in 2020.
Dubuque airport numbers up in 2021
Passenger counts at Dubuque Regional Airport increased significantly during the second year impacted by COVID-19, but they still fell significantly below pre-pandemic levels. A total of 17,952 passengers were transported on commercial flights in 2021, according to airport officials.
That represented a 62% increase from 2020’s total of 11,050, as both years were dramatically impacted by the pandemic and related reductions in flights. Yet, the 2021 total was only about half of 2019’s total of 36,592 passengers.
Still, Airport Director Todd Dalsing said the local increase in passengers in 2021 was encouraging.
“Leisure travel is pleasantly returning,” he said. “We’re seeing a lot more people who are traveling for vacation who couldn’t last year.”
Council floats water park plan in Dyersville
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville residents and visitors could find themselves floating through downtown in a few years.
A project proposal for the Dyersville Downtown Driftless Float Park was presented to the Dyersville City Council at its Monday night meeting. The park would span part of the North Fork of the Maquoketa River and feature a lazy river and other natural play elements.
“This is an exciting opportunity we have to build a unique, one-of-a-kind amenity in Dyersville,” said Judith Joyce, principal and senior geomorphologist for Impact7G, an environmental consulting and development firm.
Joyce said that the first phase of the project would construct the float park from the railroad bridge — between Beltline Road and First Avenue East — to Third Avenue Southeast. That phase is estimated to cost about $2.1 million.