Balloon launch honors fallen classmate

A balloon launch after Western Dubuque High School’s commencement exercises honored a classmate who was gone but not forgotten.

Graduating seniors released about 200 balloons in recognition of Louis Weber.

The son of Barb and Ron Weber, of Farley, Weber died at age 16 in December 2018.

“He would’ve graduated this year,” Barb Weber said.

Louis Weber died following complications from surgery in Missouri.

He had achondroplasia, a bone-growth disorder characterized by dwarfism.

Weber’s passing was also marked during the commencement exercises themselves. Faculty member Ben Ressler incorporated some of Weber’s poems and wisdom during a speech to the graduating seniors.

“Louis saw the opportunity in every difficulty,” Ressler said.