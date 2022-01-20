MANCHESTER, Iowa — Despite a recent wrinkle, West Delaware Community School District officials hope to move forward on a major facilities project this year.
The project will provide facility updates and improvements to the district’s three schools totaling around $38 million.
Superintendent Kristen Rickey said district leaders only received bids for the general trades portion of the project, which includes electrical work and cabinetry, by the school board’s Jan. 10 meeting. They did not receive any bids for the mechanical portion of the project, which includes heating and cooling upgrades on each campus.
“Our assumption is that it was because of some of the concerns with supply chain and workforce, as well as the challenges with the summer schedule of a school project,” Rickey said.
Construction previously was set to take place during summer months of this year and of 2023.
However, board members decided this week to extend the construction timeline for this year to stretch from summer to the end of the year to hopefully attract bids for the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, School Board President Carl Johnson said.
A final portion of the project still would be completed in summer 2023.
“It does kind of put us in the awkward position of having work done in the school year, but in order to facilitate a big transformation, this would mean, not a disturbance, but definitely a change (at the schools),” he said. “In order to accomplish this, that’s the compromise in order to ensure that we get the right price and the right quality at the right time.”
Bids for the mechanical work are due Feb. 2, after which board members are expected to consider bids for both the general trades and mechanical work at a Feb. 7 meeting.
Voters approved a $20 million bond measure last year to help fund the project. Another $15 million will be borrowed against the district’s 1-cent sales tax revenue, and $3 million will come from the district’s reserves, Rickey said.
Planned improvements include replacing flooring in a majority of district buildings and installing LED lighting, Rickey said. Secure entrances at the middle and elementary schools also will be constructed.
The science labs and the middle and high schools also will get an update, as well as the art room at the high school and media centers at all three schools.
Replacing the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system is a key part of the project, Rickey said. The schools’ boiler systems are past their life expectancy, and the elementary and high schools only have air conditioning in a portion of their buildings.
“It makes a more comfortable environment,” she said. “Currently, every year, we have some days in the fall and some days in the spring where it gets so hot we need to dismiss school early, so we’re losing instructional time.”