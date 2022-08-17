ASBURY, Iowa — Asbury City Council members have voted to move forward with the construction of two roundabouts along a busy city thoroughfare, drawing ire from nearby landowners.
The project is meant to address heavy traffic congestion along Asbury Road, with one roundabout at its intersection with Hales Mill Road and the other at its intersection with Radford Road.
Construction of the first roundabout at Hales Mill Road is set to take place in 2026. The second roundabout at Radford Road will be built some time after that, although an exact timeline has yet to be determined.
“That’s the beauty of this option,” said Asbury Mayor Jim Adams. “We don’t have to do both at the same time.”
Following the council’s decision, City Administrator Beth Bonz said the city will work on easement and property acquisition to prepare for construction in 2026.
The council voted, 4-1, in favor of the two roundabouts, with Curt Kiessling dissenting. The council turned down an alternate option where a single roundabout would have been built at Hales Mill into which some traffic from Radford would have been rerouted.
Both options would have had an impact on surrounding property owners, drawing concern from nearby landowners and city officials.
“They were both difficult options,” Bonz said. “It’s hard to make a decision because it does have that property impact to adjacent landowners.”
The two-roundabout option will require the eventual purchase and demolition of Frog Hollow Kids Campus, a child care center located at the intersection of Asbury and Radford roads.
The single-roundabout option would have required the construction of a new road, necessitating the purchase and demolition of several residential properties. This included land owned by Luther Manor that the company intends to develop in the future.
In the end, the council chose the two-roundabout option because of its lower cost and relative impact on surrounding landowners.
Building the two roundabouts is estimated to cost around $3.8 million, while the single roundabout and rerouting would have cost $4.1 million.
Frog Hollow officials have expressed discontent with the council’s decision and said they feel like the center is being “targeted.”
“This decision will only harm Asbury and our center,” Frog Hollow Executive Director Nicole Schottmiller wrote in an emailed statement. “There are plenty of other solutions instead of targeting Frog Hollow. We hope that the community will rise up against this decision.”
Adams said city staff intend to work with Frog Hollow to assist in relocation. With the construction of the second roundabout still five to 10 years away, Adams said he’s hopeful there’s time to find a fitting solution.
“We definitely want to keep the business here, to keep that (child care) service in the area,” he said.
