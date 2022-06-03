Jase Hammel may be short in stature, but the 8-year-old makes up for it with a boisterous personality.
“He is honestly the happiest ball of fire on the face of this earth,” said his mother, Amanda Hemmer. “He could brighten anybody’s day.”
Jase, an incoming third-grader at Bellevue (Iowa) Elementary School, has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia and stands just 2 feet, 10 inches tall.
This weekend, Dubuque restaurant Happy’s Place will hold a benefit in support of Jase and his family as he prepares for back surgery to address kyphosis, a curvature of the lower spine common in achondroplasia patients.
Amanda said Jase has faced multiple medical challenges throughout his life, including several episodes of respiratory failure, and he was on oxygen for four years. He underwent brain surgery at five months to relieve pressure on his spinal cord, first learned to walk independently shortly before his seventh birthday and currently has cognitive delays.
Jase also spent more than five years in an abdominal brace meant to correct his kyphosis, but the brace was unsuccessful, necessitating his upcoming surgery. In July, doctors in Iowa City will perform a spinal fusion and spinal decompression and will insert rods along his spine. His recovery is expected to take eight months.
Amanda views Jase’s medical challenges as only one part of her spunky, talkative son. She said he enjoys music and dancing, loved playing tee ball for the first time last summer and asks “a million and one questions,” with his favorite being asking others, “What are you having for dinner?”
Jase’s father, Tony Hammel, participates in powerlifting competitions, and both Jase and his younger brother Landon, 6, love to watch — and occasionally try to participate. After his recovery, Amanda said Jase can’t wait to go to the gym with his dad.
“Obviously, there’s going to be a lot of limitations, but we’re going to try our best, as long as it’s safe for his back, to just let him do his own thing,” she said. “We know that Jase isn’t going to perform like the others, but letting him interact and attempt all the sports and (activities) means a lot to him.”
Jodi Deppe, special education teacher at Bellevue Elementary School, described Jase as “a loving little fellow” who works hard to be independent at school.
“You can’t help but smile when he’s around, and all the students just adore him,” she said.
More surgeries likely lie ahead for Jase, including a procedure to address stenosis, or a narrowing of the spinal canal, and potential limb lengthening surgeries to help him gain some height.
“For him to be as independent as possible is always our number one goal,” Amanda said.
