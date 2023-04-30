Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival has wrapped up another run of showcasing independent films from around the world.
In its 12th year, JDIFF announced its 2023 Award Winners on Saturday night. The winners were chosen from more than 180 films that were presented.
The winners include:
Best Feature: “Pinball: The Man that Saved the Game”
Best Documentary: “Labeled: The Missing, the Murdered and the Forgotten”
Best Short I: “Hedgehog”
Best Short II: “Mayfly”
Best Cast Ensemble: “Sibel’s Silence”
Best Use of Music: “Perfectly Good Moment”
Best Animated Feature or Short: “Gene’s 6th Symphony”
Best Student Film: “Out of the Water”
Honorable Mention Feature: “Let The Party Begin”
Honorable Mention Documentary: “The 90s Club”
Honorable Mention Short: “The Critic”
Best Future Filmmaker: “Well, We Tried”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.